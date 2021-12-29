Is Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s (NASDAQ: ALGM) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.41 million Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $35.68 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.64B. ALGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.28% off its 52-week high of $36.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.05, which suggests the last value was 38.2% up since then. When we look at Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 738.50K.

Analysts gave the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ALGM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.18.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Instantly ALGM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.28 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.83%, with the 5-day performance at 8.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) is 15.36% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALGM’s forecast low is $38.00 with $43.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 28.58% over the past 6 months, a 67.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $186.66 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $186.71 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. earnings to decrease by -51.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.99% per year.

ALGM Dividends

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 55.21% of Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares while 43.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.52%. There are 43.68% institutions holding the Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock share, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 16.48% of the shares, roughly 31.25 million ALGM shares worth $865.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.74% or 5.19 million shares worth $143.81 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $83.36 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $45.26 million.