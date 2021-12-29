Investor Confidence Declines As Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) Shares Lose -$0.11

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $6.35 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.00B. GOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $11.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.14, which suggests the last value was 19.06% up since then. When we look at Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.23 million.

Analysts gave the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GOL as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Instantly GOL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.44%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.68 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -1.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.34%, with the 5-day performance at 4.44% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is 17.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.22% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOL’s forecast low is $4.12 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.72% over the past 6 months, a -51.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. will rise 62.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $406.71 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $626.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $181.28 million and $350.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 124.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 79.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. earnings to increase by 61.70%.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares while 14.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.19%. There are 14.19% institutions holding the Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stock share, with U.S. Global Investors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.65% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million GOL shares worth $43.87 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.04% or 1.63 million shares worth $12.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global Airline ETF. With 5.77 million shares estimated at $44.17 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Airline ETF held about 3.68% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million shares worth around $44.17 million.