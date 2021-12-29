Investing In Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.8 million Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s per share price at $8.69 changed hands at -$0.21 or -2.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.70B. MOMO’s last price was a discount, traded about -131.76% off its 52-week high of $20.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.38, which suggests the last value was 3.57% up since then. When we look at Hello Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended MOMO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hello Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.31.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Instantly MOMO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.15 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -2.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.12%, with the 5-day performance at 2.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) is -30.42% down.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hello Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.47% over the past 6 months, a -25.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hello Group Inc. will fall -32.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $570.36 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hello Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $590.65 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $582.22 million and $591.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 172.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Hello Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -29.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1.26% per year.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.13% of Hello Group Inc. shares while 63.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.47%. There are 63.43% institutions holding the Hello Group Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.11% of the shares, roughly 11.8 million MOMO shares worth $180.68 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.62% or 9.33 million shares worth $142.79 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 2.22 million shares estimated at $32.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $27.1 million.