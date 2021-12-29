How Will Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.16 changed hands at $0.26 or 2.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $578.41M. DSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -580.71% off its 52-week high of $69.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.95, which suggests the last value was 21.75% up since then. When we look at Viant Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 205.10K.

Analysts gave the Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DSP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Viant Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) trade information

Instantly DSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.45 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.71%, with the 5-day performance at 23.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) is 0.99% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DSP’s forecast low is $11.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -510.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Viant Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.85% over the past 6 months, a -103.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Viant Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $69.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.10%.

The 2021 estimates are for Viant Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 31.20%.

DSP Dividends

Viant Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Viant Technology Inc. shares while 73.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.15%. There are 73.01% institutions holding the Viant Technology Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.35% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million DSP shares worth $22.0 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.26% or 1.11 million shares worth $13.61 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $17.47 million under it, the former controlled 11.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd held about 7.26% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $13.45 million.