How Will Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $128.74 changed hands at -$2.64 or -2.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $152.18B. BX’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.34% off its 52-week high of $149.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.27, which suggests the last value was 52.41% up since then. When we look at Blackstone Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Analysts gave the Blackstone Inc. (BX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blackstone Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) trade information

Instantly BX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 136.46 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -2.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 102.72%, with the 5-day performance at 9.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is -8.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $152.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BX’s forecast low is $110.00 with $190.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blackstone Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.77% over the past 6 months, a 64.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blackstone Inc. will rise 39.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -0.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 37.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.01 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Blackstone Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.43 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.46 billion and $2.8 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -13.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Blackstone Inc. earnings to decrease by -50.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.17% per year.

BX Dividends

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 25 and January 31. The 2.30% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.02. It is important to note, however, that the 2.30% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Blackstone Inc. shares while 64.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.22%. There are 64.73% institutions holding the Blackstone Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.74% of the shares, roughly 39.34 million BX shares worth $3.82 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.46% or 30.58 million shares worth $2.97 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 19.28 million shares estimated at $1.44 billion under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 12.33 million shares worth around $1.2 billion.