GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.03 million GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $65.38 changed hands at $1.38 or 2.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.18B. GFS’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.04% off its 52-week high of $73.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.48, which suggests the last value was 31.97% up since then. When we look at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Analysts gave the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GFS as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Instantly GFS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 67.47 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 2.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.91%, with the 5-day performance at 9.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is -2.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GFS’s forecast low is $41.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.29% for it to hit the projected low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. earnings to increase by 1.70%.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares while 93.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.45%. There are 93.45% institutions holding the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock share, with Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio the top institutional holder. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million GFS shares worth $130.66 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 1.0 million shares worth $48.79 million as of Oct 30, 2021.