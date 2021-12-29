FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HERA) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 5.81 million FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.78 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $851.52M. HERA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.45% off its 52-week high of $10.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.65, which suggests the last value was 1.33% up since then. When we look at FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.24K.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) trade information

Instantly HERA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.79 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 0.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) is -0.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27100.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.

HERA Dividends

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. shares while 68.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.78%. There are 68.39% institutions holding the FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Millennium Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.42% of the shares, roughly 5.59 million HERA shares worth $54.44 million.

SB Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 5.0 million shares worth $48.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $1.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.38 million.