Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $60.15 changed hands at $2.29 or 3.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.72B. FATE’s last price was a discount, traded about -101.43% off its 52-week high of $121.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.60, which suggests the last value was 27.51% up since then. When we look at Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FATE as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) trade information

Instantly FATE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 66.56 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 3.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) is 14.53% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $102.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FATE’s forecast low is $60.00 with $135.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -124.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fate Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.54% over the past 6 months, a -5.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fate Therapeutics Inc. will rise 14.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.89 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $9.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -42.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -12.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Fate Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -46.20%.

FATE Dividends

Fate Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 05.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.69% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares while 95.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.23%. There are 95.59% institutions holding the Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 13.45% of the shares, roughly 12.63 million FATE shares worth $1.15 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 7.6 million shares worth $691.51 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 3.76 million shares estimated at $309.63 million under it, the former controlled 4.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $236.84 million.