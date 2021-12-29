EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.99 changing hands around $0.12 or 0.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.66B. EQT’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.65% off its 52-week high of $23.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.27, which suggests the last value was 46.63% up since then. When we look at EQT Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.19 million.

Analysts gave the EQT Corporation (EQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended EQT as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EQT Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) trade information

Instantly EQT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.37 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 0.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.94%, with the 5-day performance at 7.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is 8.96% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQT’s forecast low is $23.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.04% for it to hit the projected low.

EQT Corporation (EQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EQT Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.08% over the past 6 months, a 642.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EQT Corporation will rise 53.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.09 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that EQT Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.28 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.00%. The 2021 estimates are for EQT Corporation earnings to increase by 22.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

EQT Dividends

EQT Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of EQT Corporation shares while 90.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.89%. There are 90.51% institutions holding the EQT Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.22% of the shares, roughly 49.97 million EQT shares worth $1.02 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 28.67 million shares worth $586.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 14.97 million shares estimated at $306.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 8.54 million shares worth around $174.76 million.