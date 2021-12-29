Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.97 million Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.93. With the company’s per share price at $10.74 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.66B. ERF’s last price was a discount, traded about -1.58% off its 52-week high of $10.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.02, which suggests the last value was 71.88% up since then. When we look at Enerplus Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Analysts gave the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ERF as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enerplus Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.22.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Instantly ERF was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.18 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 243.13%, with the 5-day performance at 17.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 9.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.96, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ERF’s forecast low is $10.85 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -95.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enerplus Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 51.48% over the past 6 months, a 1,014.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Enerplus Corporation will fall -8.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $241.79 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Enerplus Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $248.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $224.62 million and $202.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Enerplus Corporation earnings to decrease by -269.60%.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 17 and February 21. The 1.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 1.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.83 per year.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of Enerplus Corporation shares while 59.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.91%. There are 59.71% institutions holding the Enerplus Corporation stock share, with Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.22% of the shares, roughly 21.11 million ERF shares worth $105.76 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.00% or 15.4 million shares worth $77.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 3.19 million shares estimated at $9.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million shares worth around $8.25 million.