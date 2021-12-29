Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) Stock Forecast For 2021: Weak With A -20.52 Percent Downside

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.02 changed hands at $0.87 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.67B. EDR’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.26% off its 52-week high of $33.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $22.02, which suggests the last value was 35.27% up since then. When we look at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Analysts gave the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended EDR as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Instantly EDR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 34.03 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.00%, with the 5-day performance at 11.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 20.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EDR’s forecast low is $28.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 38.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.33 billion.

The 2021 estimates are for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.30%.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on June 02.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.01% of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares while 74.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.56%. There are 74.43% institutions holding the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock share, with Fidelity Contrafund Inc the top institutional holder. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million EDR shares worth $29.06 million.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 0.42 million shares worth $11.49 million as of Apr 29, 2021.