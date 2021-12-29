Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -8.64% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.87 million Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $0.33 changed hands at -$0.03 or -8.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.95M. DFFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -460.61% off its 52-week high of $1.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was -3.03% down since then. When we look at Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Analysts gave the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DFFN as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) trade information

Instantly DFFN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.81%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4600 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -8.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.49%, with the 5-day performance at -8.81% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) is -15.47% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DFFN’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -506.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -506.06% for it to hit the projected low.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.33% over the past 6 months, a 26.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 83.00%.

DFFN Dividends

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 13.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.50%. There are 11.48% institutions holding the Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.52% of the shares, roughly 4.61 million DFFN shares worth $3.36 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 1.64 million shares worth $1.19 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.01 million shares estimated at $2.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.43% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $1.06 million.