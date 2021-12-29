Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ: DNAY) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.38 changing hands around $0.67 or 9.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $229.68M. DNAY’s current price is a discount, trading about -248.24% off its 52-week high of $25.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.16, which suggests the last value was 16.53% up since then. When we look at Codex DNA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 90.92K.

Analysts gave the Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DNAY as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Codex DNA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.37.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) trade information

Instantly DNAY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.79 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 9.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.73%, with the 5-day performance at -2.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) is -1.32% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DNAY’s forecast low is $20.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -306.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Codex DNA Inc. (DNAY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.83 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Codex DNA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 121.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Codex DNA Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.90%.

DNAY Dividends

Codex DNA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Codex DNA Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.65% of Codex DNA Inc. shares while 57.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 121.35%. There are 57.45% institutions holding the Codex DNA Inc. stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.50% of the shares, roughly 0.73 million DNAY shares worth $8.16 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.31% or 0.68 million shares worth $7.53 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. With 0.69 million shares estimated at $6.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.14% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $3.73 million.