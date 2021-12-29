Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $92.98 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.16B. CERN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.12% off its 52-week high of $93.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.96, which suggests the last value was 26.91% up since then. When we look at Cerner Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.17 million.

Analysts gave the Cerner Corporation (CERN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended CERN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cerner Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.81.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) trade information

Instantly CERN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 93.14 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.50%, with the 5-day performance at 2.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is 28.63% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $90.67, meaning bulls need a downside of -2.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CERN’s forecast low is $80.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.96% for it to hit the projected low.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cerner Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.68% over the past 6 months, a 16.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cerner Corporation will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.45 billion. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Cerner Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.49 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.37 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Cerner Corporation earnings to increase by 53.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.52% per year.

CERN Dividends

Cerner Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14. The 1.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Cerner Corporation shares while 89.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.62%. There are 89.47% institutions holding the Cerner Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 31.64 million CERN shares worth $2.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.89% or 26.15 million shares worth $1.84 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.84 million shares estimated at $710.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 8.35 million shares worth around $588.95 million.