Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.16 changed hands at -$2.14 or -5.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.86B. CALM’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.58% off its 52-week high of $43.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.85, which suggests the last value was 6.39% up since then. When we look at Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 270.47K.

Analysts gave the Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CALM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.7.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) trade information

Instantly CALM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 38.41 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -5.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.02%, with the 5-day performance at 6.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) is 3.77% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CALM’s forecast low is $28.00 with $47.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cal-Maine Foods Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.96% over the past 6 months, a 2,650.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 38.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -56.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310.78 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $365.03 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -63.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. earnings to decrease by -88.80%.

CALM Dividends

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 26. The 0.09% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.03. It is important to note, however, that the 0.09% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.78% of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. shares while 92.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.02%. There are 92.05% institutions holding the Cal-Maine Foods Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.09% of the shares, roughly 5.77 million CALM shares worth $208.53 million.

Nuance Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.48% or 5.5 million shares worth $198.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 2.74 million shares estimated at $98.64 million under it, the former controlled 6.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 5.73% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $91.0 million.