BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BDSI Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.31 million BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $3.11 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $308.20M. BDSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.45% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 19.61% up since then. When we look at BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) trade information

Instantly BDSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.33 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.95%, with the 5-day performance at -5.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is 6.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.79% over the past 6 months, a -16.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.07 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $47.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $39.44 million and $42.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.50%. The 2021 estimates are for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. earnings to increase by 233.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

BDSI Dividends

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares while 67.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.31%. There are 67.50% institutions holding the BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.67% of the shares, roughly 9.53 million BDSI shares worth $34.12 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.55% or 7.44 million shares worth $26.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.62 million shares estimated at $12.95 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 2.71 million shares worth around $9.71 million.