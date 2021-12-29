ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.80 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.83B. ASX’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.33% off its 52-week high of $9.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.69, which suggests the last value was 27.05% up since then. When we look at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.24 million.

Analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ASX as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) trade information

Instantly ASX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.84 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -0.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.73%, with the 5-day performance at 8.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) is 8.32% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ASX’s forecast low is $7.70 with $12.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.28% for it to hit the projected low.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.22% over the past 6 months, a 76.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.41 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $5.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.2 billion and $5.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 62.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.20% per year.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January. The 3.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 3.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares while 5.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.51%. There are 5.51% institutions holding the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock share, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.20% of the shares, roughly 26.4 million ASX shares worth $212.52 million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.65% or 14.33 million shares worth $115.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were iShares Semiconductor ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio. With 4.85 million shares estimated at $43.04 million under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $12.39 million.