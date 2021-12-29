Are The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.90 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.17B. WU’s current price is a discount, trading about -48.66% off its 52-week high of $26.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.69, which suggests the last value was 12.35% up since then. When we look at The Western Union Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 13.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.27 million.

Analysts gave the The Western Union Company (WU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended WU as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Western Union Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) trade information

Instantly WU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.07 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 0.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.92%, with the 5-day performance at 1.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is 8.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.0 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WU’s forecast low is $16.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.61% for it to hit the projected low.

The Western Union Company (WU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Western Union Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.92% over the past 6 months, a 11.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Western Union Company will rise 1.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.31 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that The Western Union Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.25 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The 2021 estimates are for The Western Union Company earnings to decrease by -27.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.48% per year.

WU Dividends

The Western Union Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14. The 5.28% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.94. It is important to note, however, that the 5.28% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.74 per year.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of The Western Union Company shares while 105.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.22%. There are 105.67% institutions holding the The Western Union Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.88% of the shares, roughly 51.8 million WU shares worth $1.05 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.96% or 48.08 million shares worth $972.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.99 million shares estimated at $323.33 million under it, the former controlled 3.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 11.57 million shares worth around $265.75 million.