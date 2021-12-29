Are Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $21.32 changed hands at $0.07 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.87B. BLMN’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.89% off its 52-week high of $32.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.29, which suggests the last value was 18.9% up since then. When we look at Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.68 million.

Analysts gave the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLMN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.57.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) trade information

Instantly BLMN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.78%, with the 5-day performance at 11.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is 11.80% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLMN’s forecast low is $24.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.18% over the past 6 months, a 479.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 31.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. will rise 575.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.09 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $750.6 million and $812.5 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 36.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. earnings to decrease by -227.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.90% per year.

BLMN Dividends

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares while 111.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.96%. There are 111.45% institutions holding the Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.39% of the shares, roughly 12.84 million BLMN shares worth $348.52 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.53% or 10.28 million shares worth $279.11 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.4 million shares estimated at $135.12 million under it, the former controlled 6.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $67.87 million.