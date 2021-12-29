Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at -$0.24 or -7.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.40M. APRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -184.85% off its 52-week high of $8.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.14, which suggests the last value was -5.72% down since then. When we look at Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended APRE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

Instantly APRE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.44 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -7.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.63%, with the 5-day performance at -8.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) is -28.43% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.41% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APRE’s forecast low is $4.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -68.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.76% over the past 6 months, a 27.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. will rise 22.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.20% for the next quarter.

The 2021 estimates are for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -89.90%.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 16.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.80% of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares while 35.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.05%. There are 35.22% institutions holding the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Versant Venture Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.87% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million APRE shares worth $6.44 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 0.72 million shares worth $3.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $2.47 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.96 million.