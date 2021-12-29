Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1.62 million Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.56 changed hands at -$1.02 or -28.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.54M. AUVI’s current price is a discount, trading about -1297.66% off its 52-week high of $35.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.51, which suggests the last value was -37.11% down since then. When we look at Applied UV Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 665.57K.

Analysts gave the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AUVI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Applied UV Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Instantly AUVI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.29 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -28.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.00%, with the 5-day performance at -15.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is -29.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.58% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AUVI’s forecast low is $17.75 with $17.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -593.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -593.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Applied UV Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.83% over the past 6 months, a -13.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Applied UV Inc. will rise 47.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -54.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 116.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Applied UV Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.74 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.24 million and $2.31 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 275.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 104.90%.

The 2021 estimates are for Applied UV Inc. earnings to decrease by -215.70%.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 63.34% of Applied UV Inc. shares while 2.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.76%. There are 2.84% institutions holding the Applied UV Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million AUVI shares worth $1.04 million.

Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 36406.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 86071.0 shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 59088.0 shares worth around $0.42 million.