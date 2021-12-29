Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.59 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.60M. ANGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -915.44% off its 52-week high of $26.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.28, which suggests the last value was 11.97% up since then. When we look at Angion Biomedica Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.01K.

Analysts gave the Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ANGN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Angion Biomedica Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.72.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) trade information

Instantly ANGN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.75 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.78%, with the 5-day performance at -1.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) is -30.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ANGN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $50.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1830.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -93.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (ANGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Angion Biomedica Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.08% over the past 6 months, a 41.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.06 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Angion Biomedica Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 187.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Angion Biomedica Corp. earnings to decrease by -33.20%.

ANGN Dividends

Angion Biomedica Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.70% of Angion Biomedica Corp. shares while 17.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.71%. There are 17.60% institutions holding the Angion Biomedica Corp. stock share, with BVF Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.48% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million ANGN shares worth $13.5 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.38% or 1.01 million shares worth $13.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $11.09 million under it, the former controlled 2.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $4.07 million.