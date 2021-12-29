Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Shares Are Up 29.80% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.21 million Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.90. With the company’s per share price at $168.70 changed hands at $7.59 or 4.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.45B. ALNY’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.67% off its 52-week high of $212.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $124.00, which suggests the last value was 26.5% up since then. When we look at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 738.16K.

Analysts gave the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ALNY as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) trade information

Instantly ALNY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 199.88 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 added 4.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.80%, with the 5-day performance at -14.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is -10.52% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $208.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.97% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ALNY’s forecast low is $108.00 with $275.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.71% over the past 6 months, a 12.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 28.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 73.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $219.69 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $239.91 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.85 million and $163.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 8.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.86% per year.

ALNY Dividends

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 96.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.08%. There are 96.46% institutions holding the Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.84% of the shares, roughly 17.63 million ALNY shares worth $2.99 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.83% or 10.5 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 7.67 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 6.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 3.81 million shares worth around $646.26 million.