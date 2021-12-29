Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 2.29 million Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $169.71 changed hands at -$1.97 or -1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $105.02B. ABNB’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.6% off its 52-week high of $219.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $129.71, which suggests the last value was 23.57% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.89 million.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 172.73 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.61%, with the 5-day performance at 7.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is -2.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $198.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ABNB’s forecast low is $140.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.18% over the past 6 months, a 95.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 67.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 28 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.04 billion. 28 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.46 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Airbnb Inc. earnings to decrease by -566.20%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Airbnb Inc. shares while 58.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.89%. There are 58.76% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 19.62 million ABNB shares worth $3.29 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 17.43 million shares worth $2.92 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 9.04 million shares estimated at $1.52 billion under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 7.8 million shares worth around $1.31 billion.