AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX: AIM) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at -$0.06 or -6.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.15M. AIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.53% off its 52-week high of $3.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was -5.32% down since then. When we look at AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 330.08K.

Analysts gave the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AIM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) trade information

Instantly AIM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.1804 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -6.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.49%, with the 5-day performance at -19.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) is -34.73% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.86 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIM’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -830.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -431.91% for it to hit the projected low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 354.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $350k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36k and $42k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 872.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 733.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 57.90%. The 2021 estimates are for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. earnings to increase by 82.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

AIM Dividends

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 12 and August 16.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. shares while 15.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.23%. There are 15.05% institutions holding the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.24% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million AIM shares worth $5.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.17% or 1.99 million shares worth $4.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $2.98 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $1.26 million.