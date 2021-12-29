Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $567.26 changed hands at -$2.1 or -0.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $268.22B. ADBE’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.32% off its 52-week high of $699.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $420.78, which suggests the last value was 25.82% up since then. When we look at Adobe Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended ADBE as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adobe Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.01.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Instantly ADBE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 582.88 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.84%, with the 5-day performance at 3.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is -14.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $671.62, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.54% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADBE’s forecast low is $611.00 with $750.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adobe Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.62% over the past 6 months, a 9.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adobe Inc. will rise 17.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.89 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Adobe Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021 will be $4.04 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Adobe Inc. earnings to increase by 80.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.35% per year.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of Adobe Inc. shares while 85.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.48%. There are 85.21% institutions holding the Adobe Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.01% of the shares, roughly 38.17 million ADBE shares worth $22.35 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 35.55 million shares worth $20.82 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 13.49 million shares estimated at $6.41 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.06% of the shares, roughly 9.82 million shares worth around $4.67 billion.