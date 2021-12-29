AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.06 million AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.07. With the company’s per share price at $23.00 changed hands at -$0.84 or -3.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.95B. AHCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.78% off its 52-week high of $41.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.24, which suggests the last value was 20.7% up since then. When we look at AdaptHealth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 873.17K.

Analysts gave the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AHCO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AdaptHealth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.37 on Tuesday, 12/28/21 subtracted -3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.76%, with the 5-day performance at 7.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 6.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AHCO’s forecast low is $30.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.43% for it to hit the projected low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AdaptHealth Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.50% over the past 6 months, a 315.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AdaptHealth Corp. will rise 800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 166.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $637.68 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that AdaptHealth Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $677.87 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 94.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for AdaptHealth Corp. earnings to decrease by -225.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.50% per year.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.44% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares while 65.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.93%. There are 65.07% institutions holding the AdaptHealth Corp. stock share, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.68% of the shares, roughly 13.82 million AHCO shares worth $507.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.66% or 7.32 million shares worth $269.01 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.33 million shares estimated at $85.62 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.55% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million shares worth around $73.74 million.