Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 3.2 million Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.52 changing hands around $0.1 or 1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.99B. ZNGA’s current price is a discount, trading about -88.96% off its 52-week high of $12.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.57, which suggests the last value was 14.57% up since then. When we look at Zynga Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 20.78 million.

Analysts gave the Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZNGA as a Hold, 18 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Zynga Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) trade information

Instantly ZNGA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.62 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.95%, with the 5-day performance at -2.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is 1.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZNGA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $15.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -139.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -22.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zynga Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -40.45% over the past 6 months, a 471.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zynga Inc. will fall -30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $665.92 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Zynga Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $716.18 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $627.96 million and $698.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Zynga Inc. earnings to decrease by 0.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.69% per year.

ZNGA Dividends

Zynga Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.27% of Zynga Inc. shares while 81.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.87%. There are 81.42% institutions holding the Zynga Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.41% of the shares, roughly 94.2 million ZNGA shares worth $709.3 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.99% or 78.25 million shares worth $589.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 29.35 million shares estimated at $220.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 25.87 million shares worth around $194.81 million.