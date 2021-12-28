When Will Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.19. With the company’s per share price at $61.05 changed hands at -$1.8 or -2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.59B. OSTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -83.95% off its 52-week high of $112.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.75, which suggests the last value was 23.42% up since then. When we look at Overstock.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OSTK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Overstock.com Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.47.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

Instantly OSTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 64.82 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.27%, with the 5-day performance at -5.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) is -34.21% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.61% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OSTK’s forecast low is $100.00 with $157.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Overstock.com Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.84% over the past 6 months, a 87.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Overstock.com Inc. will fall -6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 69.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $682.83 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Overstock.com Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $693.19 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $579.89 million and $684.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.70%. The 2021 estimates are for Overstock.com Inc. earnings to increase by 135.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.80% per year.

OSTK Dividends

Overstock.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of Overstock.com Inc. shares while 82.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.50%. There are 82.82% institutions holding the Overstock.com Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.73% of the shares, roughly 5.05 million OSTK shares worth $393.15 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.04% or 4.75 million shares worth $370.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $123.58 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $106.59 million.