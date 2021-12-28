What Is The Performance Outlook For LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 9.71 million LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.44 changing hands around $0.07 or 5.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $106.24M. LVO’s current price is a discount, trading about -382.64% off its 52-week high of $6.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.31, which suggests the last value was 9.03% up since then. When we look at LiveOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 416.81K.

Analysts gave the LiveOne Inc. (LVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LVO as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LiveOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

Instantly LVO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5700 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 5.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.23%, with the 5-day performance at -10.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is -36.28% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LVO’s forecast low is $4.10 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -386.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -184.72% for it to hit the projected low.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LiveOne Inc. will fall -33.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.6 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that LiveOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $24.85 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.20%. The 2021 estimates are for LiveOne Inc. earnings to increase by 12.50%.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.54% of LiveOne Inc. shares while 37.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.62%. There are 37.94% institutions holding the LiveOne Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.71% of the shares, roughly 6.9 million LVO shares worth $20.64 million.

RHO Capital Partners Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.70% or 3.72 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.78 million shares estimated at $15.52 million under it, the former controlled 8.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $4.37 million.