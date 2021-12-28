Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.42 changed hands at -$0.16 or -2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. VLTA’s last price was a discount, traded about -147.04% off its 52-week high of $18.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.63, which suggests the last value was 10.65% up since then. When we look at Volta Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Analysts gave the Volta Inc. (VLTA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VLTA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) trade information

Instantly VLTA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.11 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.33%, with the 5-day performance at -10.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) is -27.61% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VLTA’s forecast low is $10.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.59% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -34.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Volta Inc. (VLTA) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Volta Inc. earnings to decrease by -77.90%.

VLTA Dividends

Volta Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.18% of Volta Inc. shares while 13.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.75%.