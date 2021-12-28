United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 3.35 million United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $45.70 changing hands around $1.12 or 2.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.34B. UAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -39.39% off its 52-week high of $63.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $38.88, which suggests the last value was 14.92% up since then. When we look at United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 12.87 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 45.64 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 2.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.08%, with the 5-day performance at 9.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is -4.60% down.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Airlines Holdings Inc. will rise 69.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.96 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.41 billion and $3.27 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 133.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 148.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.70%. The 2021 estimates are for United Airlines Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -318.50%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 18 and January 24.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.23% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares while 59.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.20%. There are 59.06% institutions holding the United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.67% of the shares, roughly 33.8 million UAL shares worth $1.61 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.88% or 26.34 million shares worth $1.25 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 13.08 million shares estimated at $622.27 million under it, the former controlled 4.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.41% of the shares, roughly 9.11 million shares worth around $476.27 million.