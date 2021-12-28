Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $23.48 changed hands at -$0.09 or -0.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.74B. TCOM’s current price is a discount, trading about -92.46% off its 52-week high of $45.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.40, which suggests the last value was 8.86% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TCOM as a Hold, 24 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.94 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -0.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.12%, with the 5-day performance at 3.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -18.98% down.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to decrease by -149.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.50% per year.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.69% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 69.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.34%. There are 69.42% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 54.3 million TCOM shares worth $1.83 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.65% or 42.41 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 18.32 million shares estimated at $563.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 11.28 million shares worth around $346.84 million.