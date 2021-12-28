The Stock Of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $35.00 Per Share By 2021.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.62. With the company’s per share price at $19.62 changed hands at -$0.23 or -1.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.26B. CORT’s last price was a discount, traded about -58.92% off its 52-week high of $31.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.82, which suggests the last value was 19.37% up since then. When we look at Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CORT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) trade information

Instantly CORT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.00 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -1.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.00%, with the 5-day performance at 4.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) is -12.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CORT’s forecast low is $16.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.32% over the past 6 months, a 1.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.65 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $104.01 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 74.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated earnings to increase by 11.10%.

CORT Dividends

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.92% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 70.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.68%. There are 70.87% institutions holding the Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.47% of the shares, roughly 15.62 million CORT shares worth $343.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.33% or 11.98 million shares worth $263.5 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 7.03 million shares estimated at $149.5 million under it, the former controlled 6.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 3.56% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $85.62 million.