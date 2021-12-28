Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Southwestern Energy Company

In the latest trading session, 3.19 million Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.95 changing hands around $0.02 or 0.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.87B. SWN’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.4% off its 52-week high of $5.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.92, which suggests the last value was 41.01% up since then. When we look at Southwestern Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 40.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.74 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Instantly SWN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.01 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 0.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 65.44%, with the 5-day performance at 9.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is -0.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.38, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWN’s forecast low is $5.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -162.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Southwestern Energy Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.36% over the past 6 months, a 176.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -16.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Southwestern Energy Company will rise 237.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 88.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 83.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $976.53 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $527 million and $779 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 85.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Southwestern Energy Company earnings to decrease by -428.90%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Southwestern Energy Company shares while 62.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.41%. There are 62.09% institutions holding the Southwestern Energy Company stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 10.01% of the shares, roughly 101.55 million SWN shares worth $575.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.98% or 101.25 million shares worth $560.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 50.36 million shares estimated at $229.14 million under it, the former controlled 4.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 4.44% of the shares, roughly 45.07 million shares worth around $249.67 million.