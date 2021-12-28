Stock Performance And Forecast For Lightwave Logic Inc.

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s per share price at $16.82 changed hands at $0.15 or 0.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.83B. LWLG’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.69% off its 52-week high of $20.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 94.89% up since then. When we look at Lightwave Logic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 982.50K.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Instantly LWLG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.88 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 0.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1708.60%, with the 5-day performance at -5.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is 23.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.71, meaning bulls need a downside of -520.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LWLG’s forecast low is $2.71 with $2.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 83.89% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 83.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Lightwave Logic Inc. earnings to increase by 9.50%.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 01.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Lightwave Logic Inc. shares while 0.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.41%. There are 0.41% institutions holding the Lightwave Logic Inc. stock share, with UMB Bank NA/MO the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million LWLG shares worth $3.34 million.

Affinity Wealth Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2021.