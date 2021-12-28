Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.34. With the company’s most recent per share price at $166.17 changed hands at -$2.31 or -1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $77.56B. SQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.06% off its 52-week high of $289.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $157.57, which suggests the last value was 5.18% up since then. When we look at Square Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.10 million.

Analysts gave the Square Inc. (SQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended SQ as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Square Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

Instantly SQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 171.89 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.59%, with the 5-day performance at 0.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is -21.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $290.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.81% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SQ’s forecast low is $190.00 with $360.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Square Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Square Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.68% over the past 6 months, a 94.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Square Inc. will rise 17.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 100.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 30 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.61 billion. 30 analysts are of the opinion that Square Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $4.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.03 billion and $3.16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Square Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 47.24% per year.

SQ Dividends

Square Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of Square Inc. shares while 74.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.60%. There are 74.69% institutions holding the Square Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.28% of the shares, roughly 28.92 million SQ shares worth $7.05 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.23% or 24.76 million shares worth $6.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 11.07 million shares estimated at $2.7 billion under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 5.61 million shares worth around $1.37 billion.