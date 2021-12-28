Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $351.99 changed hands at $2.77 or 0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.61B. SNOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.06% off its 52-week high of $405.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $184.71, which suggests the last value was 47.52% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 362.52 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.09%, with the 5-day performance at 5.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is -0.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $399.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $310.00 with $575.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 42.12% over the past 6 months, a 95.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snowflake Inc. will rise 78.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 62.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 93.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $305.51 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $339.59 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -48.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.14% per year.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 26.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.09% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 63.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.80%. There are 63.40% institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with ICONIQ Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.18% of the shares, roughly 33.12 million SNOW shares worth $8.01 billion.

Altimeter Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 24.95 million shares worth $6.03 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Morgan Stanley Insight Fund. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $607.06 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $273.0 million.