Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI): Don’t Ditch RMTI Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.87. With the company’s per share price at $0.38 changed hands at -$0.02 or -3.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.08M. RMTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -421.05% off its 52-week high of $1.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.37, which suggests the last value was 2.63% up since then. When we look at Rockwell Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4300 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -62.38%, with the 5-day performance at -7.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is -13.56% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rockwell Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.42% over the past 6 months, a 21.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Rockwell Medical Inc. will rise 30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.18 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rockwell Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $21.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.28 million and $15.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 43.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -7.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Rockwell Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 27.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.00% per year.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.08% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares while 35.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.10%. There are 35.96% institutions holding the Rockwell Medical Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.85% of the shares, roughly 3.62 million RMTI shares worth $3.29 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.96% or 2.77 million shares worth $2.53 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.14 million shares estimated at $1.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $1.21 million.