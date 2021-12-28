Performance Report And Forecasts For Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL)

In the last trading session, 1.59 million Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.22. With the company’s per share price at $131.94 changed hands at -$5.45 or -3.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.65B. QDEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.85% off its 52-week high of $265.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $103.31, which suggests the last value was 21.7% up since then. When we look at Quidel Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 609.88K.

Analysts gave the Quidel Corporation (QDEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QDEL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quidel Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) trade information

Instantly QDEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 180.06 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -3.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.56%, with the 5-day performance at -18.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QDEL’s forecast low is $140.00 with $219.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Quidel Corporation (QDEL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quidel Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.83% over the past 6 months, a -21.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Quidel Corporation will fall -84.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -87.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -43.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $176.95 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Quidel Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $207.56 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -74.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 154.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Quidel Corporation earnings to increase by 971.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.20% per year.

QDEL Dividends

Quidel Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.16% of Quidel Corporation shares while 93.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.98%. There are 93.09% institutions holding the Quidel Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.75% of the shares, roughly 6.56 million QDEL shares worth $840.33 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.28% or 3.86 million shares worth $494.95 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $224.11 million under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund held about 3.49% of the shares, roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $186.3 million.