Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 90.01 million Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.28. With the company’s per share price at $8.95 changed hands at $3.53 or 65.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $59.43M. MBOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.44% off its 52-week high of $10.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.31, which suggests the last value was 51.84% up since then. When we look at Microbot Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 41.74K.

Analysts gave the Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MBOT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Microbot Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.36.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Instantly MBOT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 76.18%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.60 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 65.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.90%, with the 5-day performance at 76.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) is 57.29% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MBOT’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -123.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -123.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microbot Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.30% over the past 6 months, a -9.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microbot Medical Inc. will fall -2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Microbot Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 24.10%.

MBOT Dividends

Microbot Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of Microbot Medical Inc. shares while 21.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.88%. There are 21.14% institutions holding the Microbot Medical Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 3.81% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million MBOT shares worth $2.15 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 0.14 million shares worth $1.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $1.21 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.9 million.