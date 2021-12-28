Let’s Talk About Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $74.54 changed hands at -$3.58 or -4.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.18B. EXAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.03% off its 52-week high of $159.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $73.41, which suggests the last value was 1.52% up since then. When we look at Exact Sciences Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EXAS as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Exact Sciences Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.85.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 84.25 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -4.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.74%, with the 5-day performance at -7.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is -15.38% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $132.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EXAS’s forecast low is $95.00 with $161.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -115.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Exact Sciences Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.10% over the past 6 months, a 43.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Exact Sciences Corporation will rise 41.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $430.58 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Exact Sciences Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $461.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $337.37 million and $466.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Exact Sciences Corporation earnings to decrease by -777.40%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares while 91.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.84%. There are 91.14% institutions holding the Exact Sciences Corporation stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.66% of the shares, roughly 18.29 million EXAS shares worth $2.41 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 15.1 million shares worth $1.99 billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 6.21 million shares estimated at $817.7 million under it, the former controlled 3.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 3.29% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $624.23 million.