Let’s Jump Into The Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $67.67 changed hands at -$1.46 or -2.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.63B. EVBG’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.49% off its 52-week high of $178.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.58, which suggests the last value was 14.91% up since then. When we look at Everbridge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 870.43K.

Analysts gave the Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended EVBG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Everbridge Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Instantly EVBG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 71.94 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -2.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.61%, with the 5-day performance at -1.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is -40.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVBG’s forecast low is $55.00 with $200.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -195.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.72% for it to hit the projected low.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Everbridge Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.52% over the past 6 months, a 900.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Everbridge Inc. will fall -380.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.95 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Everbridge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $100.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Everbridge Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.40%.

EVBG Dividends

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Everbridge Inc. shares while 108.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 109.46%. There are 108.98% institutions holding the Everbridge Inc. stock share, with Select Equity Group, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.51% of the shares, roughly 3.65 million EVBG shares worth $496.62 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.94% or 3.43 million shares worth $467.17 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. With 1.06 million shares estimated at $144.48 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $139.06 million.