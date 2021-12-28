JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.1 million JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $45.34 changed hands at -$4.22 or -8.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.65B. YY’s last price was a discount, traded about -228.36% off its 52-week high of $148.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.11, which suggests the last value was 13.74% up since then. When we look at JOYY Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 965.70K.

Analysts gave the JOYY Inc. (YY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YY as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. JOYY Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Instantly YY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 52.63 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.31%, with the 5-day performance at -7.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is -19.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $490.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YY’s forecast low is $363.51 with $619.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1265.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -701.74% for it to hit the projected low.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the JOYY Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.23% over the past 6 months, a 93.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for JOYY Inc. will fall -95.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $626.5 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that JOYY Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $703 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $925.88 million and $579.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -32.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.70%. The 2021 estimates are for JOYY Inc. earnings to increase by 73.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.79% per year.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28. The 4.50% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 4.50% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of JOYY Inc. shares while 74.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.78%. There are 74.68% institutions holding the JOYY Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 4.62 million YY shares worth $253.24 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.11% or 3.15 million shares worth $172.69 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 1.78 million shares estimated at $97.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $74.56 million.