Is Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 2.12 million Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.58 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.37B. DVN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.38% off its 52-week high of $44.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.19, which suggests the last value was 68.17% up since then. When we look at Devon Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.44 million.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) trade information

Instantly DVN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 45.25 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -0.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 200.24%, with the 5-day performance at 13.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is 2.26% up.

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 147.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.76 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Devon Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.28 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 193.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 110.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Devon Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 3266.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

DVN Dividends

Devon Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18. The 0.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.44. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Devon Energy Corporation shares while 90.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.10%. There are 90.34% institutions holding the Devon Energy Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.27% of the shares, roughly 76.32 million DVN shares worth $2.71 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.07% or 54.62 million shares worth $1.94 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 19.1 million shares estimated at $678.22 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.61% of the shares, roughly 17.69 million shares worth around $628.02 million.