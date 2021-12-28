Is Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.23 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $248.15M. CYBN’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.8% off its 52-week high of $3.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 22.76% up since then. When we look at Cybin Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Analysts gave the Cybin Inc. (CYBN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CYBN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Instantly CYBN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2900 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -2.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.45%, with the 5-day performance at 2.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) is -13.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.51 days.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cybin Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.66% over the past 6 months, a -33.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.50%.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in January.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.03% of Cybin Inc. shares while 2.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.10%. There are 2.60% institutions holding the Cybin Inc. stock share, with Wedbush Securities Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 47000.0 CYBN shares worth $0.1 million.

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 35100.0 shares worth $76869.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF. With 0.21 million shares estimated at $0.46 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 92147.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.