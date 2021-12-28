Is Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNK) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.47. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.85 changing hands around $0.09 or 0.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.99B. CNK’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.22% off its 52-week high of $27.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.84, which suggests the last value was 17.86% up since then. When we look at Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Instantly CNK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.65 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 0.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.73%, with the 5-day performance at 3.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK) is -0.89% down.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cinemark Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.23% over the past 6 months, a 28.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cinemark Holdings Inc. will rise 55.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 95.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 110.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $433.48 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $595.11 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 505.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Cinemark Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -520.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.00% per year.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.02% of Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares while 93.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.12%. There are 93.53% institutions holding the Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 13.62% of the shares, roughly 16.29 million CNK shares worth $357.66 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 10.37 million shares worth $227.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 7.09 million shares estimated at $136.15 million under it, the former controlled 5.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 3.17% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $58.9 million.