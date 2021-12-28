Investing In Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCY) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.57 million Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.29 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $279.58M. BTCY’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.32% off its 52-week high of $4.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.72, which suggests the last value was 83.22% up since then. When we look at Biotricity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 413.27K.

Analysts gave the Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTCY as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Biotricity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) trade information

Instantly BTCY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.23%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.30 on Monday, 12/27/21 subtracted -1.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 487.88%, with the 5-day performance at 8.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) is 3.09% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTCY’s forecast low is $6.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.44 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Biotricity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.21 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Biotricity Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.20%.

BTCY Dividends

Biotricity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.31% of Biotricity Inc. shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.32%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the Biotricity Inc. stock share, with HighTower Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 56900.0 BTCY shares worth $0.17 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 31571.0 shares worth $92821.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 31571.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.