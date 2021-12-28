Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 14.14 million Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.18 changing hands around $7.64 or 66.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.31M. ISIG’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.09% off its 52-week high of $35.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.76, which suggests the last value was 75.18% up since then. When we look at Insignia Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Analysts gave the Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ISIG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Insignia Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) trade information

Instantly ISIG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -34.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.45 on Monday, 12/27/21 added 66.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 96.28%, with the 5-day performance at -34.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) is 113.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ISIG’s forecast low is $21.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.49% for it to hit the projected low.

Insignia Systems Inc. (ISIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -38.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Insignia Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 18.60%.

ISIG Dividends

Insignia Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Insignia Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.09% of Insignia Systems Inc. shares while 22.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.99%. There are 22.76% institutions holding the Insignia Systems Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.21% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million ISIG shares worth $0.96 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.18% or 56261.0 shares worth $0.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 30844.0 shares estimated at $0.22 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 17968.0 shares worth around $0.13 million.