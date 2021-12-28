How Will Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.28 million Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.78 changed hands at $0.79 or 3.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.04B. LTHM’s last price was a discount, traded about -28.16% off its 52-week high of $33.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.73, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Livent Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Analysts gave the Livent Corporation (LTHM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended LTHM as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Livent Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Instantly LTHM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.84%, with the 5-day performance at 9.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is -16.14% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTHM’s forecast low is $22.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Livent Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 39.35% over the past 6 months, a 400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 27.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Livent Corporation will rise 180.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 33.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.5 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Livent Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $97.41 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $72.6 million and $82.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Livent Corporation earnings to decrease by -137.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.73% of Livent Corporation shares while 92.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.19%. There are 92.51% institutions holding the Livent Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.88% of the shares, roughly 24.76 million LTHM shares worth $428.92 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.78% or 15.82 million shares worth $274.0 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.84 million shares estimated at $191.97 million under it, the former controlled 6.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 4.15 million shares worth around $71.9 million.